Summit X LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Summit X LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $68,000.

MBB stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.41. The company had a trading volume of 14,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,272. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $107.91 and a 52 week high of $110.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

