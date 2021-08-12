Summit X LLC Decreases Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Summit X LLC decreased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $199.71. The stock had a trading volume of 15,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,489. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $207.00. The stock has a market cap of $94.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.58.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

