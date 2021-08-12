Summit X LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Summit X LLC lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 49,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.7% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 268,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,951,000 after purchasing an additional 32,292 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.7% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.9% in the first quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 61,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 34,705 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 11,597 shares during the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.01. The stock had a trading volume of 135,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,908,977. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.99. The company has a market capitalization of $148.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $69.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

