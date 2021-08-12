Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.570-$-0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $233 million-$236 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $235.02 million.Sumo Logic also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.140-$-0.140 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.56.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

SUMO stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.32. 3,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,515. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.77. Sumo Logic has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $1,132,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sydney Carey sold 12,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $242,207.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 386,130 shares of company stock valued at $8,024,096. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.