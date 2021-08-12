Sun (New) (SUN) Trading 1.2% Higher This Week

Sun (New) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Sun (New) has a market cap of $126.19 million and approximately $19.75 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sun (New) coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Sun (New) has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002147 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00046423 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00055703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.85 or 0.00142179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002947 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Sun (New)

Sun (New) (CRYPTO:SUN) is a coin. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,972,136,000 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

