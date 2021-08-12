Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.280-$0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million-$980 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.97 million.Super Micro Computer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.000-$ EPS.

SMCI traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.82. 361,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,929. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $40.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.82.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.75.

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $119,677.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,682.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 4,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $150,684.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,839.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

