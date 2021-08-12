SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SPCB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31. SuperCom has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $2.95.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPCB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SuperCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of SuperCom in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

