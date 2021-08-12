SureRemit Price Up 17.2% This Week (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 12th. One SureRemit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SureRemit has a total market capitalization of $1.53 million and $21,332.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SureRemit has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SureRemit alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00047288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.60 or 0.00146476 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.75 or 0.00155743 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,483.07 or 0.99326035 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $393.35 or 0.00878299 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SureRemit Coin Profile

SureRemit launched on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SureRemit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SureRemit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SureRemit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.