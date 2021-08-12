Surgalign (SRGA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Surgalign (NASDAQ: SRGA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/12/2021 – Surgalign was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Surgalign Holdings Inc. is a surgical implant company. Surgalign Holdings Inc., formerly known as RTI Surgical Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois. “

8/9/2021 – Surgalign had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.00 to $4.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Surgalign had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $8.00 to $4.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Surgalign had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $3.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Surgalign was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Surgalign Holdings Inc. is a surgical implant company. Surgalign Holdings Inc., formerly known as RTI Surgical Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois. “

7/13/2021 – Surgalign was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Surgalign Holdings Inc. is a surgical implant company. Surgalign Holdings Inc., formerly known as RTI Surgical Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois. “

Shares of SRGA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.94. The stock had a trading volume of 11,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,022. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.12.

Get Surgalign Holdings Inc alerts:

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 151.41% and a negative net margin of 23.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRGA. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Surgalign during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Surgalign by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 491,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 248,091 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in Surgalign by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 41,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in Surgalign by 324.1% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 63,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Surgalign by 401.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 303,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 243,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.