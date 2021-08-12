Susquehanna Boosts The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $105.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price upped by analysts at Susquehanna from $100.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.26% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.99.
Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.50. The stock had a trading volume of 167,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,687,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.03, a PEG ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50. The Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $40.85 and a 12-month high of $97.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.39.
In other The Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $683,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,830 shares in the company, valued at $14,487,053.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,766 shares of company stock worth $14,300,728 over the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 804.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 291.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.11% of the company’s stock.
The Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
