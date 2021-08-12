Susquehanna Boosts The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $105.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price upped by analysts at Susquehanna from $100.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.50. The stock had a trading volume of 167,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,687,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.03, a PEG ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50. The Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $40.85 and a 12-month high of $97.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.39.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $683,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,830 shares in the company, valued at $14,487,053.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,766 shares of company stock worth $14,300,728 over the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 804.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 291.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

