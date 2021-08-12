Sutro Biopharma, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $2.99 Per Share (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Sutro Biopharma in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will earn $2.99 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.24.

STRO has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sutro Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.86.

Shares of STRO stock opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $857.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 0.72. Sutro Biopharma has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a current ratio of 11.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.26.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.28. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 85.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

