Swerve Market Cap Hits $12.32 Million (SWRV)

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Swerve coin can currently be bought for $0.86 or 0.00001934 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Swerve has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. Swerve has a market cap of $12.32 million and approximately $8.06 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Swerve Coin Profile

SWRV is a coin. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 16,357,601 coins and its circulating supply is 14,304,107 coins. Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swerve’s official website is swerve.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Swerve Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swerve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

