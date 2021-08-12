Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $14.55, but opened at $15.22. Syndax Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $15.41, with a volume of 1,271 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.30. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,645.68% and a negative return on equity of 45.08%.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNDX shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,436,000 after acquiring an additional 842,389 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,774,000 after buying an additional 203,957 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,187,000. Frazier Management LLC grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,435,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,088,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 103,747 shares during the period.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.69. The company has a current ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.79 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.55.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.