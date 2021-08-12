Synectics (LON:SNX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Synectics plc (LON:SNX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 120 ($1.57). Synectics shares last traded at GBX 120 ($1.57), with a volume of 22,328 shares changing hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.
The firm has a market cap of £21.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 126.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72.
Synectics Company Profile (LON:SNX)
Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Systems; and Security. The Systems segment develops, integrates, and delivers electronic surveillance solutions based on its proprietary technology for transport, infrastructure, public space, gaming, and oil and gas applications.
Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging
Receive News & Ratings for Synectics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synectics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.