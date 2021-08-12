Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.25 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.30% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

SYBX has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright set a $3.26 price target on shares of Synlogic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

NASDAQ:SYBX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.92. The stock had a trading volume of 67,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,230. Synlogic has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $5.11. The stock has a market cap of $152.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.58.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that Synlogic will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Synlogic during the first quarter worth $456,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the first quarter valued at about $5,331,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the first quarter valued at about $5,343,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the first quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Synlogic in the first quarter valued at about $1,733,000. 35.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

