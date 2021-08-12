Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 17.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,930 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,149 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter worth $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.15.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $44.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $19.39 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 54.77%.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $66,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,928.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.