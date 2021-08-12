Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Syros Pharmaceuticals worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

SYRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The stock has a market cap of $289.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.87.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 92.51% and a negative net margin of 462.00%. Analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.