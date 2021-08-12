TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €29.60 ($34.82) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TAG Immobilien currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €26.29 ($30.93).

Shares of TEG stock traded up €0.38 ($0.45) on Wednesday, hitting €28.78 ($33.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.84, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €27.71. TAG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €23.16 ($27.25) and a fifty-two week high of €28.89 ($33.99). The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.63.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

