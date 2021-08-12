Tarbox Family Office Inc. Acquires New Shares in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $34,755,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,530,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,972,000 after acquiring an additional 397,786 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $7,214,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 36,890.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 189,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 188,881 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,295,000 after acquiring an additional 138,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCUS traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,085. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.17. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 196.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $26,006.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $31,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RCUS shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.89.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

