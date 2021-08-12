Tarbox Family Office Inc. Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $605,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 1,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,889,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $3,544,555.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,762,489.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,807 shares of company stock worth $12,473,798 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock traded up $7.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3,299.75. The stock had a trading volume of 97,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,574,314. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,476.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

