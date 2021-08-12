Tarbox Family Office Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

NYSEARCA:JMST remained flat at $$51.08 during trading hours on Thursday. 3,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,550. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.94 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.07.

