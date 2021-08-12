Tarbox Family Office Inc. Purchases 981 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 5,163.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in REGENXBIO by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 484,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,509,000 after acquiring an additional 40,167 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 438,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,966,000 after purchasing an additional 48,013 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 563.8% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 81,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 69,400 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 34,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,363,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

NASDAQ:RGNX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.49. 5,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,268. REGENXBIO Inc. has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $50.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.28). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 77.89%. The business had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $180,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,425,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. REGENXBIO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.