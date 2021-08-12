Target (NYSE:TGT) Given New $305.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $258.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $243.95.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $1.12 on Wednesday, hitting $261.89. The company had a trading volume of 150,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,445,638. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $247.08. Target has a 1 year low of $132.77 and a 1 year high of $267.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $129.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total transaction of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,112.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,670 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,598 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 34.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 58.6% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $3,098,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 19.3% in the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

