TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) – Stock analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for TaskUs in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for TaskUs’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $180.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TaskUs in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. TaskUs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of TASK stock opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. TaskUs has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $40.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth $342,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,680,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,439,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,934,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

