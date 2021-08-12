TD Securities Boosts ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Price Target to C$48.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its target price upped by analysts at TD Securities to C$48.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Scotiabank upped their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$41.50 to C$42.50 in a research report on Sunday, June 6th.

Shares of TSE:ATA traded up C$2.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$44.37. 133,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,468. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.09 billion and a PE ratio of 64.19. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$16.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.47.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$399.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$383.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 1.8599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.84, for a total value of C$338,442.00.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

