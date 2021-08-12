TD Securities Increases Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target to C$20.00

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.25 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.25 to C$17.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.44.

TSE IIP.UN opened at C$17.60 on Tuesday. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$11.12 and a twelve month high of C$18.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

