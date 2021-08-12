TD Securities Lowers Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) to Hold

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$11.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.45% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty stock traded down C$0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$11.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,505. The company has a market cap of C$355.56 million and a P/E ratio of 15.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.93. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 52-week low of C$8.22 and a 52-week high of C$11.74.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$108.23 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Pizza Pizza Royalty will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also sells food and beverages. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 749 restaurants in the royalty pool.

