Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 1,200 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 63.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Forrester Research by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Forrester Research by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Forrester Research by 5.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Forrester Research by 15.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 50.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FORR. TheStreet upgraded Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FORR opened at $47.42 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.95 million, a PE ratio of 83.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.88 and a 1-year high of $48.65.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 2.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $59,964.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,034.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carrie Johnson sold 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $25,336.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,234.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,917 shares of company stock valued at $268,001 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

