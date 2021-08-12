Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stake in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 10,025 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 15,836 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,484,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM opened at $33.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.14. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.14). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 13.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

DCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Stephens upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

About Dime Community Bancshares

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

