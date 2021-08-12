TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 145.90% and a negative return on equity of 56.47%.

TELA traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.40. 20 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,636. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.67. TELA Bio has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.50 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 12.51 and a current ratio of 13.34.

In related news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 8,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $113,382.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 103,520 shares of company stock worth $1,309,727 over the last 90 days. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

