Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.37 Billion

Analysts expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) to announce $4.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tenneco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.21 billion. Tenneco posted sales of $4.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year sales of $18.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.23 billion to $18.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $19.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.22 billion to $19.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Tenneco had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a positive return on equity of 50.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tenneco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenneco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tenneco from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tenneco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of NYSE:TEN traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.43. The stock had a trading volume of 709,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,706. Tenneco has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEN. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Tenneco during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Tenneco during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

