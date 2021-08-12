Terrence Gregory Oconnor Sells 1,503 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Stock

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $125,305.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,610 shares in the company, valued at $634,445.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of RGR opened at $82.80 on Thursday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $92.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.45.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.88 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 40.96%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 67.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,131,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $404,000. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

