TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Director Purchases $24,980.90 in Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Director Anthony J. Asher bought 1,270 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.67 per share, with a total value of $24,980.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TFSL stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $20.14. 138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,518. TFS Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $14.12 and a 12 month high of $22.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 4.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 373.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TFS Financial by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TFS Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in TFS Financial by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TFSL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of TFS Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

