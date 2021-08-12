The Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) traded down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.18. 3,547,202 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 1,943,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65.

The Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.45 million for the quarter.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

