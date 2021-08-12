The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,820 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,981,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,697,000 after purchasing an additional 208,846 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.1% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 224,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,622,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 73,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get The Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of BK opened at $54.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.62. The company has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $54.86.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BK. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. decreased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.21.

In related news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.