The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BPRN. Piper Sandler raised The Bank of Princeton from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised The Bank of Princeton from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Princeton presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.25.

NASDAQ:BPRN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.43. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,283. The stock has a market cap of $205.71 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.24. The Bank of Princeton has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.31.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Princeton will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 304.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Princeton in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 39.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

