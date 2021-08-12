The Carlyle Group Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CG. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. CIBC raised shares of The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.52. The stock had a trading volume of 21,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,449. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $51.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 37.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 297.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $41,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $83,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,545,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,133,101 shares of company stock valued at $438,663,613 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

