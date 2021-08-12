The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Upgraded to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CG. lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Carlyle Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.45.

CG stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.92. The company had a trading volume of 59,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.17. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.55.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 133,116 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $7,099,076.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 5,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $234,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,133,101 shares of company stock worth $438,663,613. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 297.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

