The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Hold

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $25.50 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $30.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.50 in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ExOne from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.92.

NASDAQ XONE traded up $7.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.50. 500,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,084. The ExOne has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $66.48. The company has a market cap of $544.29 million, a P/E ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.46.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The ExOne had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. Analysts anticipate that The ExOne will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XONE. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in The ExOne by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,475,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,284,000 after buying an additional 18,861 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in The ExOne by 27.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in The ExOne in the first quarter valued at $646,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in The ExOne by 9.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in The ExOne by 6.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 148,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

