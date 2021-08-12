The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $413.75. The company had a trading volume of 145,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $375.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $414.68.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.82.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

