The Hackett Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:HCKT)

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the business services provider on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

The Hackett Group has decreased its dividend by 5.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

HCKT stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.84. The company had a trading volume of 191 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,393. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $567.69 million, a P/E ratio of 104.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.85.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.15%. On average, research analysts expect that The Hackett Group will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

HCKT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

