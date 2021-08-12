The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Lowered by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,808 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up about 2.0% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $8,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 112,672.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,300,000 after buying an additional 4,056,225 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $835,775,000 after buying an additional 1,481,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after buying an additional 1,272,539 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,979,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $604,204,000 after buying an additional 654,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,595,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,013,163,000 after purchasing an additional 572,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, OTR Global cut The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.89.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $2.98 on Thursday, hitting $334.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,553,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,056,786. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $319.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

