The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Julie Wainwright Sells 30,000 Shares

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $421,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Julie Wainwright also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The RealReal alerts:

On Thursday, July 22nd, Julie Wainwright sold 3,119 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $54,021.08.

On Thursday, June 10th, Julie Wainwright sold 47,479 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $950,529.58.

On Thursday, May 20th, Julie Wainwright sold 14,516 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $223,401.24.

REAL traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.99. The company had a trading volume of 57,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,000. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 3.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.21. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $30.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.27 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 85.02% and a negative net margin of 61.23%. The RealReal’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in The RealReal in the first quarter worth $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in The RealReal in the second quarter worth $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in The RealReal by 188.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in The RealReal in the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in The RealReal by 11.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.