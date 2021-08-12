The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

RMR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

RMR traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,428. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.68. The RMR Group has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $44.16.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The RMR Group during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in The RMR Group by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in The RMR Group by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The RMR Group during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in The RMR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. 38.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

