The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,577 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $5,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. United Bank grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 13,075 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 23.5% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,458 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 12.3% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 161,619 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $10,691,000 after acquiring an additional 17,663 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 959,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $63,500,000 after acquiring an additional 43,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $1,771,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

TJX stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.08. 118,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,330,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $74.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.21.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.