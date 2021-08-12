The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna Bancshares from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 23.67% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upgraded The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.99.
TTD stock traded up $2.50 on Tuesday, reaching $84.90. 165,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,687,944. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.39. The Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $40.85 and a twelve month high of $97.28. The company has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.03, a PEG ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50.
In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.20, for a total value of $407,788.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,319 shares in the company, valued at $10,812,996.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,766 shares of company stock worth $14,300,728 over the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,064,091,000 after buying an additional 48,405,217 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 797.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,246,000 after purchasing an additional 20,345,148 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 553.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942,743 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 944.5% in the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,981,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 1,198.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,214,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.11% of the company’s stock.
About The Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
