The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna Bancshares from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 23.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities upgraded The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.99.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

TTD stock traded up $2.50 on Tuesday, reaching $84.90. 165,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,687,944. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.39. The Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $40.85 and a twelve month high of $97.28. The company has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.03, a PEG ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.50.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.20, for a total value of $407,788.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,319 shares in the company, valued at $10,812,996.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,766 shares of company stock worth $14,300,728 over the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,172.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 52,534,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,064,091,000 after buying an additional 48,405,217 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 797.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,896,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,246,000 after purchasing an additional 20,345,148 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 553.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,098,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942,743 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 944.5% in the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,981,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 1,198.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,214,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.