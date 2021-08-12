TheStreet Downgrades Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) to D+

TheStreet cut shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $68.00 target price (down from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $101.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sage Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.35.

SAGE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,889. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.88. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $98.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.14). Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.63) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.32 per share, with a total value of $495,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at $495,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Frates purchased 1,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 34,250 shares of company stock worth $1,615,413. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 236.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

