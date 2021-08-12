TheStreet Lowers Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to C

TheStreet cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) from a b rating to a c rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on JAZZ. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $199.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $143.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,770. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $119.08 and a 52 week high of $189.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 152.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $1,960,269.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,888 shares in the company, valued at $55,806,794.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,389 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,292 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 421.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 297 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

