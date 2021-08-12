TheStreet Lowers Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ POWL traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $27.04. 253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,278. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.92. Powell Industries has a 52 week low of $23.32 and a 52 week high of $37.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.15 million, a P/E ratio of 54.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.18). Powell Industries had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.28%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Powell Industries by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,168,000 after purchasing an additional 58,824 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Powell Industries by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after buying an additional 20,623 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Powell Industries by 370.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 204,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after buying an additional 160,906 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $6,419,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.