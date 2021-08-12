Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Sets New 52-Week High at $141.27

Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$141.27 and last traded at C$140.97, with a volume of 70655 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$139.63.

TRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$139.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$139.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$141.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$70.58 billion and a PE ratio of 8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$126.36.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

